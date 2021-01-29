The Federal Medicines Agency has been tasked by the Belgian and European authorities to inspect the Seneffe (Belgium) plant, in order to verify the good faith of AstraZeneca’s managers. The pharmaceutical giant, resulting from a merger in 1999 between the Swedish Astra and the British Zeneca, is at the heart of a latent war between the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU), the latter suspecting the firm of having privileged deliveries of doses to London and not to respect its commitments on the pretext of a “Production problem”.

“We are in no way committed to the EU”

If the results of the investigation carried out in Belgium should not be known for several days, the case illustrates the growing tensions, at a time when the epidemic is soaring in Europe and when EU governments are under pressure from public opinion. While the European Medicines Agency (EMA) must give the green light to the vaccine designed by AstraZeneca this Friday, January 29, it has already been administered in the United Kingdom for several weeks And only 40% (according to the multinational), or even a quarter (according to Brussels) of the hundred million doses planned will finally be delivered to member countries in the first quarter.

No delay has yet been notified to the British authorities. “Let me be clear: there is no hierarchy of these factories (two are located in the United Kingdom – Editor’s note.) In the contract, no differentiation (…). UK factories are part of the pre-order contract, they have to provide ” the expected doses, hammered the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides. The tension should continue to rise around this vaccine deemed to be less effective (70%) than its competitor Pfizer-BioNTech (95%), but which has the advantage of being much less expensive and, above all, much easier to store. The UK alone has ordered 100 million doses from AstraZeneca, which developed it in partnership with the University of Oxford.

The management of the group swears, however, that the delays are not political, and that they are explained by the partners of the group who must ” learn ” the production process. “We are in no way committed to the EU”, claims its French CEO, Pascal Soriot, for whom there is no “Contractual commitment”. “We said: we will do our best, with no guarantee of success”, he adds, in the midst of a showdown that has only just begun.