Is the birth control pill more dangerous than the Astrazeneca vaccine? After the vaccination ban, debate flares up on the Internet. But experts warn against a comparison.

Hamburg – After the suspension of the Corona vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine* SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach rejected a comparison to the risks of the contraceptive pill. It would be difficult to compare the two, he said in an interview with ARD’s Deutschlandfunk. The thromboses that can be observed as a side effect when taking the pill are “not comparable in severity” with the thromboses that may have appeared in connection with the vaccine.

Most recently, seven cases had become known in which people had developed severe thrombosis after they had been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer. The European Medicines Agency is currently investigating whether there is actually a link. Until a result, the Federal Ministry of Health had the vaccinations with the controversial active ingredient* suspended in Germany.

However, the decision also met with criticism, including from SPD European politician Katarina Barley. The former federal justice minister campaigned for a continuation of the campaign and compared the risks with the birth control pill in a tweet, which immediately sparked a big debate in the social networks.