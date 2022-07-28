Astral, after the streets, the regional monopoly: houses, hotels, schools and sewers

Inheriting the regional roads from Anas, now he throws himself headlong into the public construction business. The Astral, the second jewel of the Lazio Region, a duchy governed by a sole administrator, enters the construction business, ready to build schools, and works in general of primary and secondary construction.

The new process of nationalization of public works is contained within an amendment of the Regional Council by Nicola Zingaretti, to the bill n. 382 of 2022, with the addition of an art. 3 bis which allows the Astral to “carry out building, civil and industrial works”. The report reads: “This article intends to specify that, within the corporate purpose of the in-house company, the same can carry out, on the recommendation of the Region, a plurality of interventions in favor of third parties ..”. Then the industrial gem: “This legislative change is aimed at allowing, among other things, Astral to carry out works relating to school buildings, as well as primary and secondary urbanization works for the Municipalities of Lazio”.

The Region should only legislate instead administer

The masterpiece of regional statism is complete. The Lazio Region, through the in-house company, is transformed into a general contractor able to get its hands on the over 15 billion regional funds between Pnrr and European funding available for Lazio. The syntax is simple: the Region allocates the solids and defines where and how to spend them on the basis of the projects, then comes the Astral which acts as the contracting station that defines and announces the tenders. Everything, under the strict control of politics.

And so the Region becomes an economic player of the highest order that controls the funds, manages them, directs them and carries out the works. From the reform of Title V of the Constitution, which conferred broad legislative powers, we have moved on to business driven. Signed Nicola Zingaretti.

