W.How quickly the situation can change in times of pandemics, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has just learned. On Monday morning, he had asked for the export of the Astra Zeneca vaccine from the EU to be stopped. And he suggested vaccinating politicians with Astra-Zeneca in order to reduce fears in the population about the drug. It was only a few hours before the news came that the Astra-Zeneca product may no longer be vaccinated for the time being – on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU).

The day after the big bang, Söder expressed understanding for the decision. If the “top experts” make such a recommendation, “then the Federal Minister of Health cannot do it any other way,” he said on Tuesday in Munich. Söder meant the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) in Langen, which Spahn had previously recommended to suspend the vaccinations with the agent.

2800 cancellations per day

The decision of Germany and a short time later also France to immediately withdraw the preparation from the market prompted the European Medicines Agency (Ema) to react on Tuesday. By Thursday, the experts from the Amsterdam authority want to find an answer to the question of whether people who have been vaccinated are really more likely to develop dangerous blood clots in the head, so-called sinus thrombosis.

Ema director Emer Cooke emphasized on Tuesday that this has not been established for a long time, despite possible indications of a connection. “We are still deeply convinced that the benefits of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 with the associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of these side effects,” she said. The fact that there are serious incidents when vaccinating is not unexpected. Nevertheless, one takes the concerns of the states “very seriously”. It is now a matter of determining whether the vaccine triggered the blood clots or whether the thrombosis occurred by chance in connection with the vaccination.

In some federal states, Spahn’s decision to play it safe with Astra-Zeneca led to upheavals. Although all countries immediately instructed their vaccination centers not to use the drug until further notice, thousands of vaccination appointments had to be canceled as a result. In the two vaccination centers in Erfurt and Gera alone, 200 vaccine doses were destroyed after the decision from Berlin and 1,100 appointments were canceled, Thuringia’s Minister of Social Affairs Heike Werner (Die Linke) said on Tuesday. Every day without the vaccine means 2800 cancellations of vaccination appointments that have already been made.

Left party calls for Sputnik V

Almost 50,000 doses of the vaccine now remain in Saxony. Because of the vaccination ban with Astra-Zeneca, the Free State canceled all initial vaccinations on Monday – including those with the agent from Biontech. Of these, 80 percent of the doses delivered had recently been administered, which is why the remaining doses are now only available for second vaccinations, said Minister of Social Affairs Petra Köpping on Tuesday. In addition, newly opened vaccination centers would have to close again.

The Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), called the situation “very unfortunate”. If the PEI raised concerns, one could not say anything about it. What is certain, however, is that the communication was “not very successful”. Health Minister Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler (SPD) suggests what that means. The step to suspend the vaccinations, they have “very shocked”. The state government took note of the decision “very surprisingly”. Apparently the decision from Berlin took the decision from Berlin by surprise in Mainz – and not only there. Berlin’s Senator for Health Dilek Kalayci (SPD) told the FAZ: “We saw ourselves obliged to follow the Federal Ministry of Health.” It is not only expected that the matter will be cleared up quickly. “Above all, we urgently expect a replacement for the failed vaccine.”