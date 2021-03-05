D.he decision of the European Union to block a delivery of the corona vaccine from Astra-Zeneca to Australia is causing displeasure there. The blockade comes in the final phase of years of negotiations on a free trade agreement between the European Union and Australia. The Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Health Minister Greg Hunt had tried unsuccessfully in the past few days to obtain a special permit for the export of the vaccine doses ordered from Europe.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

With the export ban to Australia, pronounced by the Italian government and not contradicted in Brussels, Europe is implementing its new rules for the first time to prohibit the export of vaccines produced in the EU if it sees itself at a disadvantage as a result. It’s about 250,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

“We are of course disappointed and frustrated with the decision,” said the new Australian Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham. One will now speak to Brussels to ensure that future deliveries will actually be processed. The European Ambassador to Canberra, Michael Pulch, referred to the non-compliance with delivery obligations of Astra-Zeneca Europa: “Companies that comply with their EU delivery obligations, such as Pfizer-Biontech, could and can continue to export vaccines to Australia,” he told the FAZ

Media speak of the “vaccine war”

In the Australian media on Friday morning there was talk of the “vaccine war”, which will slow down the protection program on the fifth continent. “The countries are everywhere sitting on their own supply. A year ago everyone was talking about sharing, about fair and equal access. Now they say, fair and equal, yes, but only after we have served ourselves, ”says Pascal Soriot, the CEO of Astra-Zeneca, who has been based in Sydney for 21 years. He holds French and Australian citizenship and describes Australia as “my country”. He worked closely with Minister of Health Hunt. Hunt stated, “The world is currently in uncharted territory. It is not surprising that some countries are overturning the rules. ”

The government in Canberra, but also Astra-Zeneca, see their decision to have the vaccine produced locally by the Australian manufacturer CSL in Melbourne confirmed by the advance of Brussels. “I really believe that it is of fundamental importance for Australia to have its strategic independence with regard to vaccines,” said Astra Zeneca boss Soriot of the newspaper “The Australian”. Italy’s Foreign Ministry said that the decision in Rome and Brussels was made because Australia is considered “not vulnerable” due to the very low number of corona diseases compared to Europe, where there is a great need for vaccines.

Hunt downplays the impact

The European ambassador to Canberra, Pulch, emphasized the role that European vaccine doses still played for Australia: “Despite this decision, the EU is the largest supplier of vaccine doses to Australia – so far 600,000 doses of the vaccine have been shipped by Pfizer-Biontech which allowed the vaccination campaign to kick off here in Australia. “

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had himself vaccinated with this vaccine, while the rest of the population is said to receive mainly the substance from Astra-Zeneca. The Australian health minister tried to downplay the impact of the blocked delivery on the nearly 25 million residents. “It was about making sure that we have taken adequate precautions in case something goes wrong.” It was just “a shipment from one country,” he explained. “Our own production starts at the end of March with a million cans per week.”

On Sunday, the German logistics company DHL-Deutsche Post flew the first 300,000 doses of the vaccine developed jointly by the University of Oxford and Astra-Zeneca to Sydney. Health Minister Hunt had described the arrival of the first delivery of the vaccine from Europe as a “milestone”. Citizens in the state of South Australia were first vaccinated with him on Friday morning.

Australia has secured a total of almost 54 million doses of the vaccine, of which nearly 4 million are to be imported. The delivery now blocked by the EU represents one sixteenth of the planned total import.