Mr. Hinterding, after a short break, Astra-Zeneca is now being vaccinated again in Germany. The European Medicines Agency Ema has declared your vaccine to be safe. Are you relieved?

I’m relieved, of course, but to be honest, I’m not surprised either. Based on the data available to us, I was already expecting this decision. I find it very encouraging that Ema has clearly confirmed the safety and effectiveness of our vaccine. There is expressly no connection between the vaccination and tromboembolic events. So this is good news and I am happy that we can start again now.

Health Minister Jens Spahn decided at the beginning of the week after several cases of cerebral vein thrombosis to suspend vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca. Was that proportionate?

Well, the safety of vaccines is extremely important at the present time for the acceptance in the population, so that the vaccination can continue. With this in mind, the system worked well. The few days of suspension don’t set us far back, but will hopefully make the population more confident in the safety of the vaccine.

Don’t you think that most of them get stuck: Trouble with Astra-Zeneca again, the vaccine is worse than the others?

No, I actually believe – and maybe there is some hope in it – that Ema’s decision will have a positive effect. In this case, for once, the media attention might help us because it makes it clear to everyone that the benefits of the vaccination clearly outweigh the risks.



However, researchers at the University of Greifswald were able to establish a connection between the cerebral vein thrombosis that occurred and your vaccine.

You have to differentiate: A connection between vaccination and thromboembolic events was very clearly ruled out yesterday by the Ema. As far as the very rare and special cases of cerebral vein thrombosis are concerned, more clarification is needed. At the same time, one has to be careful with hypotheses about a fact that is not even confirmed. The researchers have not yet published the results. But it is clear that we at Astra-Zeneca are now investigating whether there is a connection or not.

You wanted to do something good, now the public mood is turning against you. Was it right to get into the corona vaccine business?

Yes, it was definitely a roller coaster ride that we have experienced there over the past few months. First there was a lot of enthusiasm, then of course it was jerky. That’s why you have to pinch yourself again and again to remember what was actually achieved: Although we are not a classic vaccine manufacturer, we are one of the few companies that has managed to provide a highly effective vaccine within ten months, which is easy to store and which we sell at cost price. A year ago, when the pandemic started and I was standing in front of our employees, I would not have thought so. Our common goal with Oxford University was to ensure that as many people as possible in this world had fair access to a highly effective and safe vaccine. That is why we are now making the vaccine available to the Covax initiative, which also takes care of poorer countries. I am proud of what I have achieved and I am sure that when you look back in a year or two, the positives clearly predominate.