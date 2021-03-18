D.he most absurd consequence of the sudden vaccination stop for Astra-Zeneca is the disposal of a life-saving agent that could prevent many people from illness and death from the coronavirus in the next few weeks. This is what happened on Monday in the Cologne vaccination center with more than 100 perishable doses of Astra-Zeneca vaccine already drawn up in syringes, which ended up in the garbage.

Shortly before, Health Minister Spahn, to the unpleasant surprise of his colleagues in the federal states, announced the immediate suspension of the vaccination campaign with that preparation as a medical precaution.

Not only CSU General Secretary Blume and his boss Söder, but also CDU conqueror Kretschmann, in the event of the eagerly awaited all-clear from the EU Medicines Authority, which the WHO had already anticipated, now rightly finally even more flexibility in the vaccination sequence, which was fixed in December .

Given the extremely short supply of vaccine, it was initially right to vaccinate the most vulnerable group of the very old in retirement and nursing homes first. At that time, too, as it turned out, Astra-Zeneca wrongly got the reputation of a risky vaccine. A label that Astra-Zeneca turned into a shelf-keeper in the refrigerators of the vaccination centers in many places even before the vaccination ban.

In view of the rapidly developing third wave, people should not be prevented from being vaccinated with the vaccine, which others have disdained a million times over, if they are prepared to do so after considering their own risk. And the massive vaccination of all citizens from 18 to 80 in Saxon and Bavarian corona hotspots along the Czech border is a pragmatic reason in this situation. The vaccination campaign, which is described as lame and friendly, needs to get more speed and momentum at least in the second quarter. The vaccine rain promised by Spahn from April onwards would still come too late for a relaxed Easter with the carelessly promised easing.