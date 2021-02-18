I.In the discussion about the effectiveness of the Astra-Zeneca-Corona vaccine, the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, Carsten Watzl, suggests a re-vaccination with another agent. “You can increase the immunity that you triggered with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine later without any problems with an mRNA vaccine,” said Watzl of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” on Thursday. From the fourth quarter at the latest, more vaccination doses would be available than would be necessary for a double vaccination of the entire population, argued the Dortmund professor. “It would therefore not be a problem to catch up with a third vaccination with an mRNA vaccine.”

This could be advisable anyway because of the variants of the corona virus. “It would be easy for the federal government to guarantee a new vaccination with an mRNA vaccine if there is scientific evidence that people would be better protected,” said the immunologist.

“A very good vaccine”

Watzl emphasized: “Astra-Zeneca’s remedy is a very good vaccine, even if the others are a bit better.” The longer interval between the first and second dose in Germany will presumably increase the effectiveness of Astra-Zeneca to 80 percent . The vaccine offers clear protection against corona disease, which is many times better than if it was not vaccinated.

The Astra-Zeneca vaccine hardly differs from the other active ingredients in terms of side effects, Watzl said: “A difference between the vaccines is that these side effects occur in more cases with mRNA vaccines and more strongly after the second instead of the first vaccination. At Astra-Zeneca it is exactly the other way round. ”The body’s reactions to vaccinations with all agents are not surprising. “The often typical side effects such as headache, fatigue or muscle pain are usually an expression of the fact that the vaccine is doing what it is supposed to do, namely triggering an immune reaction,” said Watzl.

A discussion had arisen about the vaccine from Astra-Zeneca – even after individual feedback that those entitled to vaccinate may have canceled appointments due to concerns. The Astra-Zeneca preparation is less effective than the products from the manufacturers Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna – based on how many vaccinated people fall ill in studies compared to non-vaccinated people.

The Greens accused the government of “massive communication failures” in connection with the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Too little is explained, “horror stories” are told about the effectiveness of the vaccine. An effectiveness of 70 percent for vaccines is not uncommon, said the Green health politician Kordula Schulz-Asche of the “world”. The left-wing health politician Achim Kessler called for freedom in the choice of vaccine in the same newspaper – provided that there was enough vaccine for everyone.

The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, had spoken out against the injection of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine by medical and nursing staff. The President of the German Medical Association, Reinhardt, called on his colleagues, however, to be vaccinated with this vaccine. “You protect yourself and others with it,” Reinhardt told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Like the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna, the Astra-Zeneca vaccine “has been proven to protect against infection and it reduces the risk of severe and fatal courses,” emphasized the medical president.

FDP parliamentary group vice Michael Theurer suggested vaccination of the Federal President and Chancellor soon in order to strengthen the trust of the citizens in the corona vaccinations. “It would certainly be a very positive signal if Chancellor Angela Merkel and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier were to have themselves publicly vaccinated as soon as possible. That has a confidence-building effect, ”said Theurer of“ Bild ”.