D.he State of Berlin is suspending corona vaccinations with the vaccine from the manufacturer Astra-Zeneca for women under 60 years of age. Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) announced this on Tuesday and referred to new data on side effects. The Charité University Clinic in Berlin and the state-owned clinic operator Vivantes had previously stopped all vaccinations of their employees under the age of 55 with the Astra-Zeneca product until further notice. “From the point of view of the Charité, this step is necessary, since further cerebral vein thromboses in women in Germany have become known in the meantime,” said the Charité spokeswoman, Manuela Zingl, on Tuesday.

Vivantes had previously announced that it would have suspended vaccinations for women under 55 as a precaution from Tuesday. A spokeswoman said that this affects its own workforce in particular. Further details should be given in the afternoon.

Charité spokeswoman Zingl emphasized that there were no complications at the Charité after vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca. However, this wants to act as a precaution and wait for final evaluations. So far, the Charité has administered around 16,000 first and second vaccinations to its staff during the pandemic. “Astra-Zeneca accounted for the largest part of this,” said Zingl.

Ema sees vaccine as safe

Germany – and numerous other countries – had already temporarily suspended vaccination with the Astra-Zeneca substance in March because several cases of thrombosis (blood clots) in the cerebral veins were reported in connection with the vaccination. The vaccine is now being given again. The European Medicines Agency Ema had confirmed the safety of the vaccine, and the Standing Vaccination Commission in Germany had spoken out in favor of further use of the product.

The district of Euskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia had already temporarily stopped the corona vaccination of women under 55 with the active ingredient from Astra-Zeneca on Monday. After a vaccinated woman (47) died last week, the district has now been reported to have suspected “a serious illness” in a 28-year-old woman after being vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca. Both had suffered a sinus vein thrombosis, according to the district.

The heads of five of the six university clinics in North Rhine-Westphalia are also in favor of temporarily stopping vaccinations of younger women with the active ingredient from Astra-Zeneca. The risk of further deaths is too high, according to a joint letter to the federal and state health ministers, the German press agency

is present.

Mostly young women affected

In Germany, 31 cases of sinus vein thrombosis after vaccination with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine are known, as the Paul Ehrlich Institute reported on Tuesday. By noon on Monday (March 29), 31 cases had been reported to the institute, and thrombocytopenia was also reported in 19 cases. In nine cases, the outcome was fatal, as the institute responsible for vaccine safety in Langen reported.

Sinus vein thrombosis, a special type of very rare cerebral vein thrombosis, is the blockage of one of the large venous blood vessels in the brain with a blood clot. In Germany, women between the ages of 20 and 50 were particularly affected. The vaccinations were resumed a few days after the European Medicines Agency Ema had spoken out in favor of sticking to the vaccine.

However, Ema is continuing its review of the rare thrombosis cases and has also convened a group of experts for this purpose. The agency expects an updated recommendation between April 6 and 9. Ema concluded its preliminary review with the conclusion that the vaccine was not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots. A connection between a vaccination and very rare blood clots in the brain cannot definitely be ruled out. However, it is still believed that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

With the exception of two cases, according to the PEI, all reports concerned women aged 20 to 63 years. The two men were 36 and 57 years old. According to the Robert Koch Institute’s vaccination rate monitoring, 2.7 million first doses and 767 second doses were inoculated by Astra-Zeneca up to and including Monday.