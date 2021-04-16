A.In the future, medical practices will obviously be able to decide for themselves which corona vaccine they will receive for their patients. This was reported by the “Rheinische Post”, citing the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV). According to the report, the KBV informed the practices that they could “order the Covid vaccine specific to the vaccine from now on”.

“You state on the prescription of which vaccine you need how many doses,” said the KBV, according to the newspaper. The new regulation will apply for the first time for the week from April 26th to May 2nd, the federal government will provide vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Astrazeneca. The order quantity per doctor is limited to 18 to 30 Biontech cans and ten to 50 Astrazeneca cans for the week in question.

According to the newspaper, the North Rhine Pharmacists’ Association welcomed the move. “This can also prevent the vaccine from being left in the practice’s refrigerators,” said the head of the association, Thomas Preis. “We will advise doctors to order both vaccines if possible,” he added.

The American disease expert Anthony Fauci assumes that the American authorities will quickly make a decision on the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. The vaccine is likely to be re-vaccinated soon, says the head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). After reports of thrombosis cases, the authorities recommended on Tuesday that the vaccine should no longer be used in the United States for the time being. Deliveries to the European Union were then suspended. Germany is waiting for ten million doses of the vaccine.

The head of the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Albert Bourla, reckons that corona vaccinations will have to be refreshed with the vaccine jointly developed by Biontech and Pfizer. Bourla told CNBC that a third immunization is expected to be required within twelve months. In addition, another vaccination could be added every year.

The American epidemic agency CDC has announced the delivery of a total of 255.4 million vaccine doses. 198.3 million doses from Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been inoculated so far. In 78.5 million Americans, the vaccination is complete. About 328 million people live in the United States.