D.he decision to suspend the corona vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca in Germany for the time being has serious consequences. Missed appointments at the vaccination centers are the least of the problems that could be made up for after all. The move does not end the German vaccination campaign, but it leaves them badly damaged.

The vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer has never been in favor of the Germans. But if, at the end of the tests, it turns out that people who have been vaccinated do not die from blood clots more often than those who have not, the damage would be immense. An attempt to restore citizens’ trust in the Astra-Zeneca vaccine would likely fail – a product that has been withdrawn from the market is tainted with the stain of the dangerous. In this case, the vaccination campaign would probably have been set back months. And the attempt by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to build trust with the precautionary step would be wrong on the contrary.

On the other hand, the price of inaction is high for those who are politically responsible. This time it’s not about the appearance of a fever and a little malaise. If it is true that the vaccine causes more blood clots in the head, then the drug should probably be withdrawn from circulation. It is not easy to do the right thing in this situation – especially since everyone knows that the public reacts many times more sensitively to the corona vaccines than to the side effects of other drugs.

It would have been correct to wait for the results of the test and to continue vaccinating cautiously until then. If the remedy then proves to be a danger, it should probably go away. If it proves to be safe, there has never been a problem. The possible side effects are about a few cases. Nobody can say yet whether the vaccine is a danger in these rare exceptions. What is certain is that the coronavirus is killing. So far, more than 73,000 people have died from it in Germany alone.