Abdullah Abu Al-Sheikh, the founder and CEO of Astra Tech, the owner of the BOTIM application, stated that the number of active users of the BOTIM application exceeds 120 million active users in 100 countries.

In remarks on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, he indicated that “the company has canceled fees for using social networking through the application, while keeping pace with the importance of communication applications being free of fees,” pointing out that “Botem” is recording a significant growth in the number of users exceeding 50%. .

He explained that the company is working on preparing processes for developing and launching a new form of services on the application, which will be announced and launched during the second quarter of the year, as the application will go beyond mere social communication, to expand in providing several services, most notably paying bills, and communicating with service institutions, whether governmental. Or especially, pointing out that «the idea of ​​listing in the financial markets is possible, but in the future».

He added, “The company aims, through the application, to provide a large number of services that spare users the need to use multiple applications to meet their requirements.”