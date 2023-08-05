The new Astra Sports Tourer continues Opel’s successful tradition in the compact family segment, which began almost 60 years ago with the Kadett Caravan as the first car in this category from a German brand. Opel has just opened orders for the family version of the Astra, which will be available for the first time with two levels of hybrid drive. The new model is for sale from €25,000 in the Official Dealer Network

In addition to having electrified propulsion, the new Astra Sports Tourer will be available with highly efficient gasoline and diesel engines. Its power range ranges from 81 kW (110 CV) to 96 kW (130 CV) in the gasoline and diesel versions and 132 kW (180 CV) of maximum power in the plug-in hybrid version.

Later, the dynamic GSe will join the family, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain of 165kW (225 hp). The standard gearbox in gasoline and diesel engines is a six-speed manual, while the eight-speed automatic transmission (electrified in plug-in hybrids) is offered as an option in the most powerful engines.

With dimensions of 4,642 x 1,860 x 1,480 millimeters (L x W x H) and a loading height of around 600 mm, the practical new Astra Sports Tourer further reinforces Opel’s reputation for leadership in the family segment and also It shows the usual talent of the brand to offer great load possibilities. However, its overall length is 60mm shorter than the previous model thanks to a particularly short front overhang; despite a considerably longer wheelbase at 2,732mm (+70mm), which is even 57mm longer than the new five-door Astra.

Generous dimensions trunk



The boot of the new Astra Sports Tourer offers more than 608 liters of volume with the rear seat backs in an upright position, and up to more than 1,634 liters when they are folded down; enough space to accommodate, for example, a transport box for a medium-sized dog. In addition, when the rear seatbacks, which are split as standard in a 40:20:40 ratio, are folded down, a completely flat load surface is formed. Even in the plug-in hybrid versions, with their lithium-ion battery under the floor, practical cargo volumes continue to be offered, with more than 548 and 1,574 liters respectively.

The boot volume of the versions with combustion engine is optimized with the optional “Intelli-Space” system. This mobile load floor can be easily positioned with one hand in the high and low positions, or set at a 45 degree angle. Also, for added convenience, the retractable boot cargo cover can be stowed when the movable floor is in both the upper and lower position, unlike rivals that only allow this cover to be stowed when the floor is in the upper position. .

Inside of Opel Astra Sports Tourer the great step forward is also perceived. The Pure Panel’s Human Machine Interface (HMI), the fully digitized instrument cluster, offers customers a pure and intuitive experience.



Opel Astra



Its operation is carried out through an extra-wide touch screen, like that of a smartphone. The most important settings, such as climate control, can still be selected directly from just a few switches.

The presence of cables is also not necessary, since the new generation of multimedia infotainment and connectivity systems can connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly from compatible smartphones from the entry-level version.