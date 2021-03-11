Astor Piazzolla in Mexico, in 1983. THE COUNTRY

They say that the great Argentine musician of the 20th century had a bad character. “No, he was a very sweet, tender, very shy man,” says Laura Escalada, his widow. “It happens that we all have a rough character if they hit us.” And Astor Piazzola got hit quite a bit in Argentina. “They insulted him on the street, even a taxi driver accused him of being the tango killer and refused to take him.” 100 years after his birth, that row has turned into love. These days Buenos Aires pays all possible tributes to a Mar del Plata raised in New York who reinvented popular Buenos Aires music.

Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla (Mar del Plata, March 11, 1921-Buenos Aires, 1992) was a poor and lame Argentine kid in the harshest New York neighborhoods. A small immigrant with a deformed leg in a city where dry law prevailed and the mafias ruled. His father, an accordionist, bought him a second-hand bandoneon at a pawnshop. Astor learned almost alone to handle that kind of portable cathedral organ: 10 kilos that hung around his neck for the rest of his life. Then he discovered Bach, had teachers, explored jazz, and became an amazing musician. But before that he met Carlos Gardel.

There are things that mark. In 1934 Gardel was already Gardel, a greasy divinity. The king of tango was in New York and Astor’s father wanted to send him one of the wood carvings he made. He sent the boy. Logically, Gardel’s court blocked his way to the room. “Since he was a tamer, Astor climbed the fire escape and sneaked out the window,” explains Laura. Gardel was amused by the kid. Astor spoke English perfectly and Gardel used him as a translator. Gave him a little role in the movie The day you Love Me. He heard him play the bandoneon. “You are going to be great, but you play tango like a Galician”, he commented. And finally he offered to join her next Pan-American tour. Vicente, Astor’s father, refused because the kid was only 13 years old. Things of fate: Carlos Gardel and all his companions died on that tour. His plane crashed in Medellín, Colombia, on June 24, 1935.

In 1942, Astor Piazzolla was a young musician who made adaptations of Rachmaninov and tried to make a living in Buenos Aires. In 1943 he married Odette Maria Wolff and had two children, Diana (1943) and Daniel (1944). He no longer played tango like a Galician or Spaniard, he began to work as an arranger in the orchestra of Aníbal Troilo, one of the great popes of tango. This collaboration was short-lived: Piazzolla demanded too much, wanted to change things, forced musicians to study music. In the following years he made his reputation as a cursed man. His tangos, they said, were not danceable. They were complicated. Astor Piazzolla, in short, was killing tango. He recorded and his orchestra played in cafes, but the old tango guard rejected him.

In 1954 he traveled to Paris on a cargo ship. He studied with the famous composer and pianist Nadia Boulanger, who encouraged him not to give up either tango or classical music. In 1959, back in Buenos Aires, he had news of the death of his father. Astor Piazzolla locked himself in his room and spent the night composing his masterpiece: Goodbye Nonino. If among the classic tangos his favorite was Black flowers, Goodbye Nonino it was for him “the number one tango”. The death of the father brought with it strong turbulence. He divorced and broke up with his children. This is a relevant fact in what happens now, 100 years after his birth.

As a tango killer, Piazzolla killed very badly: in 1969 he created a tango bombshell, the wonderful Ballad for a crazy. And in 1975 he gave the final touch to his work of reinvention of “the popular music of Buenos Aires” with Libertango, that melody that everything the world knows, but not everyone identifies. By then he had married Laura Escalada, a young opera singer and radio host. The woman who still lives today in the beautiful apartment they shared, in front of the Buenos Aires Racecourse. Among the souvenirs that decorate the house there is a shark jaw. “Astor loved fishing for sharks in Punta del Este, he liked nothing more,” explains Laura. In the eighties, with more than 2,000 composed pieces, the recognition in Argentina had finally begun.

On August 4, 1990, in an apartment on the Parisian island of Saint Louis, the end began. Astor Piazzolla suffered a stroke from which he never recovered. “He smoked a lot all his life, he had already suffered a heart attack and had a by-pass ”, says his widow. The battered musician and his wife returned to Buenos Aires. Daniel, one of the sons, used the months of hospitalization to regain contact with the recumbent father. “If I’m crippled, kill me,” Astor had once told Laura. “That, that way of ending, was horrible,” sighs the widow. The Great Astor, reduced to a comatose state, passed away on July 4, 1992.

Laura Escalada created the Astor Piazzolla Foundation in 1995. For many years she fought to keep the memory of the musician alive. And three years ago, in 2018, he called Daniel Villaflor Piazzolla, Diana’s son (who died in 2009), to propose a job with her at the Foundation. Daniel, who had started a company at age 20, got down to it. “Little by little, Laura stopped being Astor’s wife and became my grandmother,” says Daniel. “What is happening these days would have been impossible without Daniel, my grandson,” says Laura, hugging him. The Piazzolla family is once again united around the Foundation.

What happens these days is that the Colón Theater has reopened, despite the pandemic, to pay tribute to Astor Piazzolla. That the Kirchner Cultural Center dedicates a special program to the musician. And that the year 2021 will end in Buenos Aires with music by Piazzolla: his works will sound in a great concert in front of the Obelisk. Piazzolla is no longer the killer of tango. He is an Argentine hero.

