Between the record novelties of the “Piazzolla Year”, the variety ranges from the original reversion of the work to the virtuous reconstruction of the style. The new album by the jazz sextet Escalandrum, 100, Piazzolla’s classics go through its own sieve, including in his version of the “Suite troileana” the discovery of an unpublished solo by Astor.

The French Louise Jallu – a young star of the Gennevilliers bandoneonist seedbed – makes her personal exploration of the work in Piazzolla 2021, with the participation of Gustavo Beytelmann as a guest.

Finally, two chamber ensembles pay tribute to Astor’s most emblematic line-up, his Quintet. On the one hand, the Astor Piazzolla Quintet, which will perform at the Colón on March 9, uploads new singles to digital platforms (“Lunfardo” and “Los possessídos”, recently). On the other, the Revolutionary Quintet –which includes the bandoneonist Lautaro Greco, the pianist Cristian Zárate, Sebastián Prusak on violin, Sergio Rivas on double bass and Esteban Falabella on electric guitar– will officially present their album. 100 years on March 19, at a concert via streaming from Café Vinyl.

Also on March 5 Piazzolla100 will be launched, the digital platform on which the Piazzolla Foundation will make available unpublished audiovisual content, the precious archive of Diana Piazzolla with Astor’s voice telling her story, multiple testimonies and updated information on live and streaming concerts scheduled around the world.