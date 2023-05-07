Astonishment in front of the variables.. and what to do?
According to this month’s American magazine “Foreign Affairs”, there is astonishment not only in the decline of American control over global affairs, but also in the emergence of many countries that do not want to be subordinate to America or anyone else! After the big headline on “the non-partisan world,” or the world of non-alignment, there’s a small sidebar: The West, the Rest, and the New World Disorder.
Inside the magazine, in addition to some historical articles, there is an article about Africa’s search for a new world order, and another article about the countries of Southeast Asia and their neighbors and how they create a kind of balance between elephants, then an article about the world beyond Ukraine, in which there are two prominent phenomena: the West is what It is still alive and fighting back, but the rest of the world has demands: Then there is the world of empire after empire, as the well-known writer Stephen Garton Ash concludes that the war on Ukraine changes Europe. Others argue that “multi-polarity” remains a myth, because the ambitions of the American empire remain!
And while a book in the latest issue of “The Economist” argues that Israel, as it enters its seventy-fifth year, has become an internal problem, four writers in the “Foreign Affairs” magazine argue that Israel faces the challenge of the one state that is closed to it and the Palestinians! As for India, there are two articles in the “Foreign Affairs” magazine that say that it is destined to be a superpower, but it suffers from deep structural problems! Let’s go to the decisive article in the entire issue and its title: The Four Decades War, and How America Lost the Middle East. Lisa Anderson, who wrote a lot on political and strategic affairs in the region and whose book is famous for Gaddafi’s Libya, believes that the United States, after several wars over four decades, some in favor of Israel and others ended in favor of Iran, is what helped maintain its control over the Middle East!
Why did America lose control? Because of its involvement in several wars in the region, such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya, and its challenge to Russia, Iran and Turkey, and the obtaining of “gains” by others in the fractured countries at its expense, and finally due to its poor diplomacy, whether with its friends or with its opponents and competitors! What can Americans do? Where is their alternative strategy? There is no answer to this serious question, of course. However, a state of gloom and pessimism has prevailed since Fareed Zakaria’s 2004 book on “The Post-American World”! The man was doing propaganda for India (his country of origin), to prove the American need for it.
However, since then, dozens of books have been published preaching and even warning that the world is heading towards multipolarity, and that the Americans must turn economically and militarily to confront China. And while Joseph Nye kept calling for the use of “soft power,” the deep American state wanted to use “hard power,” as if it was not satisfied with everything that happened, and it did not take lessons from it. It strengthened its alliance with Japan, Australia and South Korea, and India flirted with it, as well as Turkey, and the Americans were trying to appease, by distributing nuclear weapons in Japan and Korea, and giving Turkey the F16!
She came with the menstruation of death between her and me /// And she came with a connection where the connection does not work
* Professor of Islamic Studies – Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences
