Britain experienced a week of many ups and downs regarding the coronavirus, and very little news has taken public opinion out of focus. One of them is the appearance of the call “Fata Morgana”, a very rare climatic phenomenon that produces mirages.

And in the last few days, the confusion reached the extreme as several ships seemed to be floating in the air due to that rare optical illusion.

The sightings, very rare, occurred in various parts of the United Kingdom, with the highest records in the coastal areas of Cornwall, Devon and Aberdeenshire. The last example was discovered by David Morris while taking a walk through Gillan, near Falmouth, Devon.

Said he stayed “amazed and very puzzled” for the phenomenon that made it appear as if a red eyeliner was floating in the sky above water.

David Morris took this photo while taking a walk through Gillan, near Falmouth in Devon.

Earlier this week in Paignton, Devon, a picturesque coastal snap showed several ocean liners appearing to float on the sea due to the phenomenon. And on Friday in Banff, Aberdeenshire, health and safety worker Colin McCallum spotted another ship that appeared to be flying and stopped to get a video of the unusual sight before investigating what caused the illusion.

What happened is the product of a known Fatamorgan phenomenon, a mirage created when the sun warms the atmosphere on land or sea, creating a temperature gradient. A layer of warm air settles on a layer of cold air, causing the ship’s light to bend as it passes through gaps in air currents.

It is a rare and complex mirage in which horizontal and vertical distortion, inversion, and elevation of objects occur in changing patterns. The phenomenon occurs on the surface of the water and is produced by the superposition of several layers of air of different refractive index.

The legend of Fata Morgana

The first time the “fata Morgana” effect was recorded dates from 1818, but after more than 200 years it continues to surprise those who walk through coastal areas in some parts of the world.

An illusion named after a legendary sorceress of medieval literature. According to Jorge Olcina, director of the Laboratory of Climatology at the University of Alicante “it is a mirage of great dimensions that originates in areas with thermal inversion, where layers of warm -terrestrial- and cooler -marine- air coincide”.

The denomination is related to Morgana, the sister of King Arthur of medieval literature. People say that was she a witch or a fairy, and that’s where fata morgana comes from (fairy is fata in Italian), although there are also those who think that the origin of the name of the powerful sorceress comes from mori-gena, which translated means “born of the sea”, and they link it with mermaids by the resemblance to the English name (marmoid). Remember that in classical mythology mermaids attract sailors with their songs to lead them to certain death.

Last year a “floating city” appeared on the shores of Barcelona.

Various sources describe Morgana as Merlin’s disciple, and later as his rival. Seduce and bewitch Merlin with her beauty and magic. Morgana learns magic from Merlin and then uses it to harm Arthur’s knights and Queen Guinevere.

In some legends, Morgana attempts to conspire against Arthur by stealing Excalibur’s sword and giving it to her beloved Sir Accolon to assassinate him. Arturo kills Accolon in a duel and retires to a nearby convent. Morgana, enraged, re-appropriates the sword (which makes Arthur invincible) and throws it into the sea.

From there came the name of the mirage: navigators who encountered the deceptive visual effect thought it was a sorcery or spell and named it after the character they knew from medieval literature: the fairy Morgana.

Actress Helena Bonham Carter played Morgana le Fay.

In the cinema, the character of Morgana was played by actresses of the stature of played by actresses of the stature of Helen Mirren, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green or Julianna Margulies.

