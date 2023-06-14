It is a ‘shame’ that the police officer who has been convicted of a racist remark is given a managerial position in the immigration police. If the corps leadership does not intervene, this will have major consequences for the image. “Then distrust of the police will only increase,” warns Rabin Baldewsingh, National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism.

