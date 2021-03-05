Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The incomprehensible switch made by Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp, by expelling the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah in the 62nd minute, from the team’s match against Chelsea in the “29th round” of the English Premier League, raised the surprise and dissatisfaction of a number of English and European football experts, and large numbers of Liverpool fans, and Mohamed Salah on social networks, and the question that imposed itself was: How to get Klopp Salah out, who was not bad in the first half? Rather, he made two wonderful passes, one for Sadio Mane and the other for Jones, and if he used it to completely change the course of the match. . Salah went out angry when he changed it, and that appeared to be his facial expressions, as if his tongue says: I do not deserve to go out at this time.

Veteran English star Jimmy Carragher, the former Reds legend, said in statements to Sky Sports: I cannot believe that Klopp made this substitution, he needed to score goals, and despite that, he removed the league’s top scorer!

As for Jimmy Redknapp, the former Liverpool and Tottenham player, he also expressed his surprise at the change, and repeated the same Carragher’s words, noting that Salah did not deserve the change, but there were those who deserved it, but he did not mention anyone by name.

It is surprising that Klopp, in justifying after the match the reasons for changing Salah, said: I saw him tired because he played so much in the previous rounds!

He added: I could have changed Mane or Firmino, but I saw that it was necessary for Salah to leave.

The match ended with Chelsea winning 1-0, and Mason Mount scored the goal three minutes before the end of the first half, while the referee canceled a goal by German Timo Werner in the 23rd minute, due to offside, after returning to the mouse technique.

This is the fifth consecutive loss Liverpool suffered at Anfield, and the Reds’ ranking fell to seventh with 43 points.