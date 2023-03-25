He had a knife in his pocket and used it during a street fight to stab Casper Verheijen (29). A 15-year-old boy is found guilty of the death of the former top skater from Nijmegen. Still, he doesn’t have to go to jail. To the incomprehension of Casper’s parents. “You can stab someone here with impunity.”
Dan Ricken
Latest update:
08:51
#Astonishment #acquittal #teenager #stabbed #Casper #stab #impunity
