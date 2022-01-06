Barça is trying to release Coutinho at all costs to be able to register their new signings, and the Premier seems their ideal destination. To the known interest of Everton has been added that of Aston Villa, which now sounds strong to sign him, because after the departure of Graelish, they have not found a substitute for the position of 10. The team has gone from being close to qualifying for the Champions to be in no man’s land, that’s why his arrival would be positive and would give a quality leap to the squad. This would be the ideal eleven if Coutinho finally ends up at the English club.
Argentina’s starting goalkeeper has established himself as the protector of Aston Villa’s goal, and is one of the most valuable players in the squad.
The Anglo-Polish has become one of the most dominant full-backs in a league in which there are no shortage of great right-backs.
The central defender is one of the best defenders in the Premier, and he is also the captain of the team. His presence is fixed at Aston Villa.
The 24-year-old center-back has established himself in the axis of the rear and is a fixture in a team with great defensive quality in its ranks.
The historic player is on loan and is alternating the left wing with Targett.
The Brazilian pivot is being the compass of the team, providing quality in the ball exit and also defensive balance.
The Scottish midfielder is the leader of the midfield, a midfielder “box to box“Which contributes both in defensive and offensive taraeas.
The arrival of Coutinho to Barça would give Aston Villa a great leap in quality, although it would slow down the progression of young Ramsey.
The Argentine has a fierce battle with Traoré for ownership, but right now he is one of the best footballers on the team.
The Jamaican has arrived to occupy the position of left winger and is already a fixed.
Haller’s departure has made him a fixture in the leading position, and although he is not the best striker, he brings a lot to the team.
