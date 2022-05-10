Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: Luis Díaz, starter, follow the live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz Liverpool

They face each other this Tuesday in a postponed match in the Premier League.

Liverpool are bound to win today on their way to Birmingham to face Aston Villa (11th), on a day of postponed matches, if you want to continue hunting Manchester City, which is the leader with a three-point advantage and who plays tomorrow, in the fight for the Premier League title.

After Saturday’s draw against Tottenham (1-1), with a goal from the Colombian Luis Díaz, Liverpool was left with no room for error, and a false step could put an end to their already complicated candidacy for the title, with three games to go. the end. The Colombian Luis Díaz starts as the starter, in the postponed match of date 33.

Follow minute by minute

SPORTS

