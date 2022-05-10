Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: Luis Díaz, starter, follow the live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz Liverpool
They face each other this Tuesday in a postponed match in the Premier League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 10, 2022, 01:51 PM
Liverpool are bound to win today on their way to Birmingham to face Aston Villa (11th), on a day of postponed matches, if you want to continue hunting Manchester City, which is the leader with a three-point advantage and who plays tomorrow, in the fight for the Premier League title.
After Saturday’s draw against Tottenham (1-1), with a goal from the Colombian Luis Díaz, Liverpool was left with no room for error, and a false step could put an end to their already complicated candidacy for the title, with three games to go. the end. The Colombian Luis Díaz starts as the starter, in the postponed match of date 33.
Follow minute by minute
SPORTS
May 10, 2022, 01:51 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Aston #Villa #Liverpool #Luis #Díaz #starter #follow #live
Leave a Reply