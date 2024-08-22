The 2024-25 season of the Premier League will continue with an exciting showdown between the Arsenal and Aston Villa.
The English Premier League faces its second matchday of the 2024-25 season. In it, Aston Villa and Arsenal, two teams present in the Champions League, face each other in a high-flying clash. Birmingham, with Unai Emery on the bench, will be looking for victory to have a dream home debut. For their part, Mikel Arteta’s men face the first of the tough tests they have ahead of them in the next month.
City: Birmingham, England
Date: Saturday, August 24
Schedule: 18:30 (Spain), 13:30 (Argentina), 10:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Villa Park
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in England BBC Radio 5 Live.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
1-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Athletic Club
|
3-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Americas
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
RB Leipzig
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
2-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
2-0 V
|
Emirates Cup
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Liverpool
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Manchester United
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
After an impressive second half of the 2022-23 Premier League, the 2023-24 season marked the consolidation of an Aston Villa side that achieved a historic qualification for the Champions League. Now, after several moves during the summer, the Birmingham team aims to stay in the elite of English football. The start of the season could not have been better, as Unai Emery’s players beat West Ham 1-2 away. This victory reinforces the team’s confidence before facing Arsenal in their home debut this season.
A win against the Londoners would pave the way for an excellent start to the Premier League, which could translate into plenty of points for Aston Villa. After facing Arsenal, the schedule becomes more favourable, with home games against Everton and Wolves, and visits to Leicester and Ipswich Town, newly promoted teams.
Arsenal have started their Premier League campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Wolves at a lively Emirates Stadium. Goals from Kai Havertz in the 25th minute and Bukayo Saka in the 74th sealed a comfortable win for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have claimed their first three points of the season. This successful start has given the team some breathing room as they look to consolidate their position as a title contender.
However, the Gunners now face a bigger challenge in the coming rounds. In the second round, they will face an Aston Villa side strengthened by their Champions League qualification. After this difficult encounter, Arsenal host a competitive Brighton side and then face two tough away games against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and reigning champions Manchester City, which will test their ability to challenge for the title.
Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Matty Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne, Bailey, Onana, Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Mcginn and Ollie Watkings.
Arsenal: David Raya, Ben White, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori, Thomas, Odegaard, Declan Rice, Saka, Martinelli and Havertz.
Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal. Despite both being great teams, Villa will have the advantage playing at home. In addition, last season, the last time they met, when Arsenal was playing for the league, Emery’s men managed to win, so they also have that psychological advantage.
