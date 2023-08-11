The Birmingham club lost Buendia to an injury and now have 20 million ready for the Galatasaray playmaker: the English coach spoke about it

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato





@

dchinellato – London (UK)

Aston Villa has Nicolò Zaniolo in their sights. It is Unai Emery, the coach of the ambitious team from Birmingham, who confirms the interest in the blue who has been playing at Galatasaray since last February. “Yes, he’s on our list of possible reinforcements” said the Spanish coach on the 24-year-old ex from Rome and Inter.

QUALITY — Aston Villa a few days ago lost Emiliano Buendia to injury, the Argentine playmaker who was one of the key elements of last season’s run, which ended with a placement in the Conference League. Since Emery took the bench in early November, only Manchester City and Arsenal have scored more points than Villans, who still need reinforcements. “We are evaluating our possibilities, evaluating different players and evaluating which of them can help us – explained Emery in the press conference preceding Sandro Tonali’s Premier League debut at Newcastle -. Zaniolo is not a centre-forward, but he is a versatile player who can play in attack, on the wing or behind the strikers. He’s one of those on our list, because with the qualities he has, he can help us. But there are other players as well.” See also Flood in Emilia-Romagna, F1 donates food and one million euros

ATTEMPT — According to the market radio, Aston Villa would have offered Galatasaray an expensive loan with a right to buy already set at 20 million euros, offering to fully cover the salary of 2.75 million euros per season. Zaniolo arrived in Turkey in February, after asking Roma to be sold and after saying no to the transfer to Bournemouth, who had found an agreement with the Giallorossi on the basis of 30 million euros. Galatasaray in February closed the deal for 15 million euros. The direction of Zaniolo’s possible passage to Aston Villa would be Monchi, ex Roma sporting director and now plenipotentiary of the Villans.