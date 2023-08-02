Within Real Madrid they have moved within the market this summer with signings that perhaps do not go hand in hand with the club’s hierarchy, with the exception of the arrival of Jude Bellingham, who for many is the best movement of all that goes the season of passes within Europe. In fact, the arrival of the young Englishman to the ranks of Real Madrid leads to the fact that the most nourished and firm area that perhaps they have inside the white house today is the spine.
In the duel against Barcelona, Ancelotti would have put on the field the midfielders that he has valued as the starters for the cycle that is about to begin, with Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Jude himself being chosen. Leaving aside the legends Modric and Kroos, not an easy decision, in addition to the recently returned Brahim Díaz and finally the also renewed Dani Ceballos, the latter even with options to leave the team.
Deleted from almost the entire preseason, Dani knows that he was wrong to renew because he has enormous competition ahead of him and he is the last of the entire list of options. Being, the player would have an escape route within the Premier League, the same that Unai Emery offers him, since the coach has asked the Aston Villa board of directors for his signing, which offers 15 million euros for taking the midfielder, an amount that with their eyes closed they would accept within Real Madrid.
#Aston #Villa #moves #signing #Dani #Ceballos
