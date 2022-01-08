Matchday 3 of the FA Cup has replaced the Premier League this weekend. Aston Villa with the recent news of the incorporation of Coutinho faces Manchester United of Cristiano Ronaldo.
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Aston Villa – Man United? The clash will be played this Monday, January 10 at 8:55 p.m. Spanish time (7:55 p.m. in England, 1:55 p.m. in Mexico, 5:55 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is Aston Villa – Man United? The game will be played at Old Trafford, a stadium with a capacity for 76,000 spectators.
On which TV channel and online platforms do Aston Villa – Man United broadcast? In Spain we can follow it through Movistar + and Dazn. In Argentina on ESPN Argentina and Star +, in the United States through ESPN and ESPN app and in Mexico through ESPN Mexico and Star +. You can check the rest of the programming here.
What was the last result between Aston Villa and Man United? It was on matchday 6 of the Premier League with a 0-1 result for Aston Villa.
LAST NEWS
MANCHESTER UNITED
The latest news from Manchester is not good at all. His star Cristiano Ronaldo would be evaluating leaving Old Trafford this summer. The arrival of Ralf Rangnick does not seem to be solving the problems that the dressing room had with Solskjaer and today the United dressing room is more broken than ever. You can read the full story here.
ASTON VILLA
The latest news we have received about Aston Villa comes from Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho, the Brazilian star will leave the culé team to join his friend Steven Gerrard, the player arrives on loan and has decided to download part of his file. All the complete news here.
ALIGNMENTS
Manchester United: De Gea; Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw; McTominay, Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Traoré, Buendía, Ings.
#Aston #Villa #Man #United #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply