London(dpa)

English football club Aston Villa announced the signing of French winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

Aston Villa did not reveal the value of the contract with the 24-year-old player, but it was widely reported that the English club had broken the record for its deals.

Diaby participated in ten matches for the first French national team, but he was not part of the team that reached the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Diaby had risen from the age groups of the French club Paris Saint-Germain, and moved to Leverkusen in 2019.

Diaby scored 49 goals in 172 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen before sealing his move to Aston Villa.

Moussa Diaby became Aston Villa’s third major signing this summer, after the club signed Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, as manager Unai Emery prepares for his first full season in charge.

Aston Villa completed the contract with Diaby, despite rumors about the desire of the Saudi victory to include the player.

Diaby is expected to be a key element in the Aston Villa team, which is participating in the new season in the European Conference League, after finishing last season in seventh place in the English Premier League.