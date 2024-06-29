London (dpa)

English football club Aston Villa announced the signing of Dutch international Ian Maatsen, coming from Chelsea.

The club did not announce the value and duration of the deal, but a report published by Sky Sports stated that the player signed a six-year contract for 37.5 million pounds.

The player had a release clause of £35 million in his contract, but it expired earlier this month, allowing Chelsea to negotiate a higher sum.

Maatsen played the second half of the season on loan to Borussia Dortmund, which was seeking to include the player permanently, but in the end Aston Villa obtained the player’s services, and Maatsen is currently with the Dutch national team in the European Nations Championship “Euro 2024”, which is currently being held in Germany.