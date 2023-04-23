Nigerian Samuel Chuckweze is having a huge season in La Liga. The very young Villarreal winger adds a very significant number of goals and assists in Spanish football, of course the figures and their impact on the scoreboards are the most important around the African. However, his greatest value attribute is the ability that he has in heads-up to always win, he has a physical power that explodes to the fullest.
His best game of the season was signed against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, with a couple of goals and a dance in general to the defense of Ancelotti’s team. His display was so brilliant that Florentino Pérez immediately probed with the yellow team about his possible signing for the summer and he remains on the list. However, since the Premier League, competition has come for the Spanish team.
Unai Emery is doing an excellent job with Aston Villa in the Premier League and is close to a ticket to Europe or the Conference League. The club wants to strengthen the project and grow within the league. For which reason they will give weight signings to the Spanish coach, who has requested the signature of his Chukweze, whom he directed in his time within the Villarreal team. His price is 50 million euros and the ‘villains’ club is totally willing to pay that figure while Madrid thinks about it.
