London (Reuters)

Aston Villa coach Dean Smith said the new UEFA Super League is threatening the dreams of small clubs like his club and should be banned.

Aston Villa, one of the founders of the Premier League, won the former European Cup for the Champions League in 1982, but he is not one of the six major clubs in England that joined the Super League.

Smith said that Aston Villa, who host Premier League leaders Manchester City on Wednesday, was playing in the third division when the coach was born in 1971.

“After I completed 11 years, this club won the European Cup, it was a dream turned into reality, the club got its chance, after winning the league the previous season, and the Champions League in its current form may need development and changes, but the establishment of a special Super League does not exist in it.” Rise or fall completely amazes me.

He said: This harms the values ​​of competition until reaching the Champions League final. I have always dreamed of being a coach in the Premier League. My next dream is to lead my team to obtain a qualifying position for the Champions League and compete again in the name of Aston Villa. This idea is the Super League. This concept destroys the principle. Fully athletic competition.