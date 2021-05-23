ASTON VILLA

They are registering a good season where they are in the middle of the table (11th) and nothing is played, but they can put a Chelsea against the ropes that is playing being in the Champions League. Aston Villa is a very strong team physically. Proof of this is that they managed to tie Chelsea as visitors. Now they come to win at Tottenham.

As to follow: Ollie watkins

At 25, he is proving to be one of the revelation players of the championship. He scored a goal against Tottenham and is on fire. He is the most decisive player for Aston Villa and always creates danger in the rival area. Chelsea have to be careful with this player.