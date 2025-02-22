Follow the Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Chelsea live
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Aston Villa – Chelsea of the Premier League, which is disputed in Villa Park to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through
Dazn, Dazn 1, Dazn 1 bar
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Aston Villa – Chelsea
Classification and statistics between Aston Villa – Chelsea
Aston Villa arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the
Ipswich Town
while Chelsea played his last Premier League match against
Brighton & Hove Albion
. He Aston Villa Currently occupies the position number 7 of the Premier League with 42 points, while its rival, the
Chelseaoccupies the Post 6 With 43 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League Days, the Aston Villa calendar, the Chelsea calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10369684”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /sport s /soccer /aston-villa-chalsea-premier-league-ca-in-direct-ctx.html “,” livefyre-url “:” article-10369684 “}}
Loading next content …
#Aston #Villa #Chelsea #day #football #game #live
Leave a Reply