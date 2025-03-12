











Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Aston Villa – Bruges of the Champions League, which is played in Villa Park to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Champions League 2 per M+, Champions League 4 per M+, Champions League 5 per m+

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Aston Villa – Bruges

Classification and statistics between Aston Villa – Bruges

Aston Villa arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



Bruges



while Bruges played his last game of the Champions League against



Aston Villa



. He Aston Villa Currently occupies the position number 8 of the Champions League with 16 points, while its rival, the

Brugesoccupies the Post 24 With 11 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of the Champions League day, the Aston Villa calendar, the witch calendar and the statistics of the Champions League. You can also consult the classification of the Champions League.