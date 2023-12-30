The top of the Premier League table is still red hot. Aston Villa defeated Burnley at the buzzer (3-2), which allows them to go to bed this Saturday as co-leader, while Manchester City beat Sheffield United without excessive problems thanks to an imperial Rodri (2-0), thus placing itself in third position with 40 points, the same as Arsenal who will visit Fulham's home on Sunday.

The 'skyblues' have firmly resumed the fight for the English championship after earning their first patch as world champions in Saudi Arabia. After storming Goodison Park on Wednesday by beating Everton 1-3, Pep Guardiola's team did not miss the opportunity this Saturday to put pressure on Liverpool, achieving a comfortable victory against the modest Sheffield United, who barely presented any opposition. and confirmed his status as a red lantern.

Rodri got City's victory back on track by scoring a goal from the edge of the area when the first quarter of an hour of the match played at the Etihad had not expired and Julián Álvarez scored in the second half, taking advantage of a shot to the far post by Foden. La Araña's twelfth goal so far this season, the Argentine's sixth in this edition of the Premier League, ended up anesthetizing a clash that was marked by the overwhelming superiority of Manchester City. In this way, the 'skyblues' reach third place with 40 points in 19 games, two less than those held by Liverpool, who will face Newcastle on Monday to start the new year, and also two less than Aston Villa who He does not give up his efforts to put up a fight against the roosters of English football.

Unai Emery's squad had to sweat a lot to defeat Burnley at Villa Park. Jamaican Leon Bailey put the Villains ahead with an extraordinary left-footed shot, but Burnley immediately equalized through Amdouni. Moussa Diaby put the hosts ahead again on the stroke of half-time and Berge's expulsion seemed to put the game even more in danger for Villa. However, Burnley grew numerically inferior and tied the score again with a goal from Lyle Foster in the 71st minute. But Douglas Luiz prevented the surprise from happening by sealing the victory of the Birmingham team in the 90th minute from the penalty spot.

Cole Palmer breathes life into Chelsea



In another of the matches played this Saturday, Chelsea beat Luton away thanks to a display by Cole Palmer. The Manchester City youth player boosted the Blues with a double, who seemed to have the game completely under control after Madueke also joined the party with a goal in the 36th minute. But Luton closed the gap through Ross Barkley and, shortly after, Elijah Adebayo made the Chelsea fans' hair stand on end with a goal with four minutes remaining in regulation time. Fortunately for Mauricio Pochettino, his team resisted Luton's latest attacks and certified a vital victory that allows him to breathe, after the defeat suffered last Sunday against Wolverhampton.

The 'wolves' seem to have gained momentum and beat Everton again this Saturday with goals from Maximilian Kilman, former red and white Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson, which allows them to settle in the middle of the table. For their part, the Toffees, weighed down by the ten-point penalty imposed on them for having violated the Premier's profitability and sustainability rules, remain in seventeenth position with 16 points, just one above relegation.

In addition, Crystal Palace beat Brentford 3-1 thanks to a double from Michael Olise and another goal from Eberechi Eze, after Keane Lewis-Potter put the visitors ahead. In this way, Roy Hodgson's team is thirteenth with 21 points, two more than Brentford, fifteenth.