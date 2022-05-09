A Miami Grand Prix definitely strange the one experienced byAston Martin in the torrid Florida afternoon, made up of a series of events as diverse as they were unexpected. Episodes that, for the British team, were consummated even before the start, with one penalty imposed on both the cars of Stroll and Vettel. The latter, in fact, started from the pit lane following a possible violation regarding the cooling of the fuel, potentially contrary to the technical regulations.

In this way, the Canadian driver has thus nullified the excellent performance of the day before in qualifying, where he had obtained a placement in the top ten. However, despite the handicap at the green light, Stroll however he managed to recover up to eleventh position, then ‘rewarded’ with a 10th place final after another penalty, this time inflicted on Fernando Alonso. In this way, albeit indirectly, the North American has thus taken his second point since the beginning of the season, without however manifesting joy: “All in all a frustrating afternoon – admitted number 18 – It was a shame to start from the pit lane, but once the race started we showed a reasonable pace today. It was quite difficult to overtake off the line, but we made good decisions and put ourselves in a position to finish inside the top 10 by passing under the Safety Car. I think we could also have scored more pointsbut a bad restart and a contact with Kevin Magnussen prevented him ”.

Completely to forget, however, the race of Sebastian Vettel: the German, despite having also recovered up to the points, was forced to withdraw a few laps from the end due to a contact with his friend and compatriot Mick Schumacher, also fighting to get what would have been his first career points: “It’s a shame this weekend ended like this, we should have done better – He admitted – for most of the race I was stuck in traffic, it was difficult to overtake and the DRS was not that effective. When the Safety Car was deployed, we moved into the top 10, but Mick Schumacher and I had a contact that cost us both points ”. Despite this incident, the four-time world champion still remains two points ahead of his teammate in the standings, in 14th and 17th place respectively. At the same time, the constructors’ ranking for Aston Martin is crying, penultimate 9 points behind the Haas.