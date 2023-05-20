Mercedes, change of philosophy postponed to Monaco

Starting from the Imola race, Mercedes should have restarted the track with a concept much more similar to that of Red Bull, abandoning the zero project sidepods which proved unsuccessful. Ferrari instead follows its development plans on the SF-23 despite the difference in performance with the RB19.

The much-invoked (planning) turnaround of the Reds will not arrive, as confirmed by team principal Frederic Vasseur. And even if this change in the car’s philosophy were to arrive, the feedback from the track would remain to be seen. Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows warned Mercedes and Ferrari about the risks of a change of concept.

Fallow’s words

The Briton speaks for good reason, since Aston Martin has gone through this “skin change”, switching to a style much closer to that of Red Bull with relatively triumphant results: “Once he took the path of an aerodynamic concept it is very difficult to change radically. Also, you have to really believe that it’s the right thing to do. There are conceptual differences between us and Ferrari, for example, and Mercedes, but at the moment we are very similar in terms of pace: therefore, it would be difficult for either of these teams to say that they have gone in the wrong direction“.

Time flows

“It will be interesting to see if anyone changes, but the more time passes, the more difficult it will be to do it“, continued Fallows, who then compared the AMR23 project to the much more mature RB19. “We have to consider where we stand relative to Red Bull, but I think there are areas where we are relatively strong, but their concept has been evolving longer than ours. At the beginning of the year we publicly switched to a different concept, which we are still developing. We think we’ve made a big step forward this year, but we still have some way to go. Honestly, I can’t point to one area, I think we need to improve everything, but we want to start developing the 2024 car as soon as possible without sacrificing the AMR23“.