The season ofAston Martin it had already started badly in the first two rounds of the season, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but one could hardly have imagined that, unfortunately for the Silverstone team, there was still room for… deterioration. Right now the AMR22 really seems to be a magnet for assorted problems, errors and misfortunes. In fact, in the PL3 of Melbourne Sebastian Vettel he crashed into the fast section of Turn 11. The German lost his rear in the call to the right after the change of direction at high speed and could not avoid a hard impact against the barriers that ended his morning prematurely.

The four-time world champion was then also approached by the car of his friend and compatriot Mick Schumacher, who wanted to ascertain his conditions. Fortunately, Vettel was able to get out of his car independently and did not suffer injuries of any kind. The car, however, was heavily damaged in the front. For the former Ferrari driver, the start of 2022 at a sporting level is turning into a real nightmare. After missing the first two GPs due to Covid, the Heppenheim native was unable to complete even a free practice session in Melbourne.

In PL1 the problem with the power unit arrived which kept him still in PL2 as well. Now, a few hours before qualifying, this off-track certainly does not help him to become more familiar with a vehicle that at the moment seems to be the worst on the grid. In confirmation of the tragicomic moment of the British team, also in the final phase of the session Lance Stroll he ended up on the wall in the same place where Vettel came out, also destroying the front left part of his car.