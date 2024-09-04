The electrification strategy of the Aston Martin range includes some intermediate steps. One of these is related to the introduction of a version plug-in hybrid of some models, not all: the DB12 and the Vantage, for example, seem to be part of the British brand’s plans, not the new Vanquish instead which should instead remain outside of this strategy.

Confidence in the plug-in hybrid

Aston Martin has long confirmed plans to use PHEVs as transition technology on its journey towards total electrification, it is no coincidence that it has decided to postpone the launch of its first electric in light of the faltering demand for battery-powered sports cars. And speaking of PHEVs, the British carmaker recalled that its first plug-in hybrid model, aka the next supercar Valhallais expected to make its debut later this year with an electrified V8 engine derived from Mercedes-AMG.

Aston Martin Vanquish

“We have an open mind to all technologies at this time,” Aston Martin’s engineering chief Simon Newton explained, speaking about the potential plug-in hybrid versions of DB12 and Vantage. In both cases, the cars are already equipped with the 4.0-liter V8 that is the heart of the top-of-the-line PHEVs in the AMG range. The same will therefore happen for the new Vanquish? “What we chose with the V12 improves our recipe. We didn’t pay the weight penalty, we are talking about a very analog but highly sophisticated experience, and that’s what we wanted”added Newton.

Forward with ICE technology

Aston Martin’s strategy regarding electrification has been clear for some time: Lawrence Stroll, the head of the British brand, has often reiterated that he believes that the request consumer adoption of electric vehicles is not increasing at the rate analysts and policymakers thought. Not only that, the company also plans to offer combustion engines as long as it is allowed, believing there will always be demand for these types of engines, even if small.