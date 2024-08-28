The countdown for the debut of the new Aston Martin Vanquish has officially begun. The British super sports car in its new configuration will be unveiled on September 2nd, along with the new V12 engine featuring a one-of-a-kind architecture, as confirmed by the English brand, which has provided some details on the work done on the engine. In the meantime, a first teaser and a video showing the new engine have appeared online, increasing the anticipation for the debut.

The redesigned V12

For example, Aston Martin’s engineers have reinforced the cylinder block, redesigned the heads and created a new profile for the camshafts. The intake and exhaust manifolds are also new and the spark plugs have been repositioned. In this way, thanks also to more powerful injectors, they have achieved optimised combustion. The turbochargers are also new and now work at higher speeds, also improving the accelerator response.

What we know about the new Aston Martin Vanquish

Thanks to the spy photos that have spread online in recent weeks, you can see how the new Aston Martin Vanquish is based on the DB12, taking several elements but at the same time reinterpreting its style. For example, there is a larger front grille as well as a more generous splitter and large air intakes on the hood to improve the cooling of the V12. This engine, on the new Vanquish now reaches 835 HP and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque, making this model in fact the fastest ever made by Aston Martin, excluding the Victor and the Valkyrie hypercar. For further details, however, we will have to wait until September 2nd when the new racing car of the British brand will be presented.