An authentic Formula 1 sound for a hypercar with aggressive and futuristic lines. Mugello did not host races of the famous single-seaters but was the scene of a special baptism on its asphalt, that ofAston Martin Valkyrie that with its electrified V12 sings almost like an F1 car. This is thanks to a powertrain that can reach almost 11,100 rpm and a total power of 1,160 HP, the result of the combination of the aspirated twelve-cylinder signed by Cosworth and an electrical system developed by Rimac.

Gaydon’s super hybrid was spotted at the Tuscan racetrack by youtuber 19Bozzy92 who resumed laps of the Valkyrie in the pouring rain. The British carmaker had announced for the first time the arrival of this racing car in 2017, with the maximum expression of Aston Martin’s road sportiness to come. produced in only 150 units, all already sold, at the unit price of 3.1 million euros. Added to these are the 85 Spider specimens and the Valkyrie AMR Pro, a track-focused variant with only the naturally aspirated V12.

In the clip released on social media, in addition to benefiting from the sound of the engine, you can also notice some peculiar characteristics of this car, such as the elements of active aerodynamics specially designed by Gaydon technicians.