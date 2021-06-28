You can safely call the Aston Martin Valkyrie – to a lesser extent than the Mercedes-AMG One – an F1 car for the street. This is the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, which is the track version. So is this an F1 car? No, funnily enough, this is closer to a Le Mans car. With the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, the brand wanted to participate in the new hypercar class of Le Mans. The plans fell through, but the car is still coming.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro was already presented as a concept in 2018, but the final version you see here is even more extreme. This is not a Valkyrie without all the requirements that a road car must meet (no protruding parts and that kind of crap), but a race car that bursts from the engine regulations. Porsche did that before with the 919 Evo and that car smashed every record that came its way.

This car can win Le Mans

“The capabilities of the Valkyrie AMR Pro exceed those of the machine developed to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Aston. The lap time at La Sarthe should be around 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Compared to the not so slow Valkyrie, this Pro is 26 centimeters longer. There is 38 centimeters extra wheelbase and the wheels are 10 centimeters wider apart. The downforce doubled.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is less powerful

The curious thing is that the extreme version is less powerful. In the quest for less weight and faster lap times, they took the hybrid system from the Valkyrie. Power now comes from a turboless 6.5-litre V12 with just over 1,000 horsepower at 11,000 rpm. Furthermore, Aston mounted even lighter carbon fiber body and lighter Perspex windows.

What to do with an Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro?

The car is therefore purely for the track and you are not allowed to take it on the road. For the 40 owners, Aston Martin arranges track days on FIA-approved tracks. For fun, the drivers also receive an FIA racing suit.

“The Valkyrie AMR Pro is second to none. A true “no rules” version for the track. Nothing else looks like this, nothing sounds like this car and I’m sure nothing drives like this,” said Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin. The first AMR Pros should be delivered at the end of this year. The price is not public, but look for it above 3 million euros.