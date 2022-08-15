David Coulthard has always declared himself a fan of two top-level supercars: Mercedes-AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie. And it was at the wheel of the latter that the former Formula One driver was spotted in Monaco, who in his career won 13 races in the top motorsport competition: three years ago he announced that he had ordered both an example of the hypercar Aston Martin both one of that Mercedes-AMG, with the first of these two being brought to the road just recently.

Coulthard was accompanied by his son Dayton aboard his Valkyrie, finished externally in Marina Blue and internally in Alcantara blue and with a designated chassis number 86 out of 150. The British driver was able to unleash all the cavalry of the 6.5 liter Cosworth V12 engine naturally aspirated, which in combination with a hybrid system developed by Rimac is capable of delivering 1,140 hp of total power. We recall that the first real Aston Martin hypercar was designed by Adrian Newey, designer of Red Bull, the same team for which Coulthard drove during the last years of his Formula One career. Meanwhile, the production of the Mercedes-AMG One has recently begun, with the first deliveries starting this year: who knows if Coulthard will be pinched at the wheel of the German racing car sooner or later.

Image: Youtube screenshot “ECS”