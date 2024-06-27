L’Aston Martin presents the Valianta limited series of 38 specimenswhich will make its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed. Born for the track and approved for the road, the Valiant is the result of the collaboration between the Q by Aston Martin customization department and the Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonsowho personally requested this car and contributed to the technical choices, such as the adoption of the manual transmissionand to the setup.

Aston Martin Valiant as it is

The Valiant is based on the rare coupe Value with manual transmission, of which Aston Martin produced only 110 units. Extremeized for maximum performance on the track but also on the road, its shapes are not only aesthetic but aim at maximum aerodynamic efficiency. The style, in fact, is inspired by RHMA/1 “Muncher” which raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1980.

Aston Martin Valiant

The interior of the Valiant has been simplified and lightened with the use of visible satin carbon fiber, alternating with Alcantara and leather for the finishes. The monocoque seats Recaro they have reduced padding, while the redesigned steering wheel has a smaller diameter.

Aston Martin Valiant Side Valiant Valiant rear 3/4 Valiant front Rear with 4 exhaust pipes Exhaust with 4 terminals Carbon aerodynamic appendages Aston Martin Valiant cockpit dashboard Front passenger compartment seats Cabin manual gear lever Manual gear lever Cockpit pedals

The door panels have been simplified and the lever 6-speed manual gearbox It has visible levers. For track driving, the Valiant is equipped with a rear semi-cage and racing seat belts. The system includes two monitors for instruments and infotainment.

Aston Martin Valiant technical characteristics

The Valiant features significant technical changes compared to the Valour: the engine 5.2 liter twin-turbo V12 with six-speed manual gearbox has been upgraded from 715 to 745 HP (548 kW) and 753 Nm.

Aston Martin Valiant side view

The suspension is equipped with adjustable shock absorbers Multimatic ASV derived from competitions. The management electronics have been recalibrated with specific setups for the three driving modes: Sports, Sports+ And Track.

Aston Martin Valiant, Fernando Alonso’s car

The Valiant on the indication of Fernando Alonso was radical lightened with various targeted interventions: new carbon-ceramic braking system with discs 410 mm front and 360 mm at the rear, titanium exhaust, 3D printed rear subframe (-3 kg), magnesium driveshaft (-8.6 kg), 21″ magnesium wheels with carbon aerodynamic covers (-14 kg) and racing lithium ion battery (-11.5kg).

6-speed manual gear lever

Price, how much does Alonso’s Aston Martin cost

They will only be produced 38 specimens of the Aston Martin Valiant, whose first buyer is Fernando Alonso. The price could reach 1.5 million euros. The Spanish driver will debut it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Aston Martin Valiant Photo

