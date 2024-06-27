From the collaboration between Aston Martin’s Q division and Fernando Alonso a one-of-a-kind and exclusive supercar could only be born. And so it was with the new Aston Martin Valiant, a limited series of 38 examples which saw the collaborative work of the British brand’s customization department together with the Formula 1 champion, personally involved in the development and decisions that led to the technical choices.

V12 engine and lots of lightness

From the base of the Valour, the coupé produced in 110 units by the Gaydon brand, the new supercar from the English car manufacturer has come to life, a vehicle suitable for the road but designed to give its best on the track. The new Aston Martin Valiant is powered by a 5.2-liter twin-tube V12 engine with 745 HP, an increase compared to the 715 HP of the Valour, combined with a manual gearbox. The design pays homage to the RHMA/1 “Muncher” that raced at Le Mans in 1980 while the bodywork was developed with specific aerodynamic features and is made of carbon. This is obviously to reduce weight, an objective also pursued through the use of a new carbon-ceramic braking system with 410 mm discs but also a 3D-printed rear subframe and magnesium for the driveshaft, the same material also used for the 21” wheels equipped with aerodynamic carbon covers.

The other unique elements of the Aston Martin Valiant

The new Aston Martin Valiant features three driving modes and a specific set-up with Multimatic ASV adjustable shock absorbers from the world of motorsport and optimised electronics. The lithium-ion battery has also been borrowed from racing and contributes to the car’s reduced weight. Even inside the cabin, an attempt has been made to reduce the bill on the scale, with exposed satin carbon fibre for the finishes, reduced padding to reduce the Recaro monocoque seats and lightened door panels. Aston Martin has not yet revealed the price of the new Valiant which will officially debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024.