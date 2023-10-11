Unstoppable comeback

108 against 15. These are the numbers of points obtained by McLaren and Aston Martin in the last four race weekends, after what was (at least for now) the last podium of the season achieved by Fernando Alonso in the Netherlands, in Zandvoort. A differential of almost 100 points in just a month of racing which leaves little doubt about the trend of this all-Anglo-Saxon challenge for fourth place in the Constructors’ classification. The Woking team, despite coming in close behind and still having a gap of 11 points to fill, is clearly the favorite to enter the top-4 at the end of the year, as had already happened in the three-year period 2019-2021.

Stroll crisis

At Aston Martin, on the other hand, a certain feeling seems to be hovering resignation, also accomplices increasingly disappointing performances from Lance Stroll, who appeared in clear crisis – even emotional – at the weekend in Lusail. The Canadian has still never scored in the points after the summer break and now in the Drivers’ standings he is also being chased by the two Alpine standard bearers: Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. To somehow try to reverse this trend, Aston Martin has confirmed its intention to bring updates to the car in view of the Austin weekend.

Updates coming soon

The American weekend will also be characterized by the presence of the Sprint race and therefore only one free practice session. However, the team no longer seems to be able to afford to wait any longer, as also hinted by the team principal Mike Krack to the Iberian site AS: “In Qatar things went slightly better, but not enough to change the order and positions. But we were close to Ferrari. We kept her behind, but when she was in front we couldn’t pass her. We were higher on the grid because they deleted some qualifying times, but that wasn’t a 100% reflection of the performance“.

Regarding the head-to-head with McLaren, Krack acknowledged how even the innovations that will be introduced in Texas may not be enough to stem the overwhelming comeback of the team directed by Andrea Stella. “It always depends on ourselves – concluded the Luxembourg manager – we need to improve the car and that’s what we will try to do. It will be difficult to improve enough to get close to their performance, but we have to try.”.