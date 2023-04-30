Aston Martin is trying to combat the slow speed of its single-seater in a straight line, a shortcoming that is also evident in the 2022 project. Azerbaijani stage. Unfortunately, problems with the DRS prevented a full evaluation of its effectiveness, postponing the judgment to Miami, where more substantial updates could arrive.

The new rear wing

There AMR23 he had contested the first three Grands Prix of the year with the same rear wing. The aileron, which had a pronounced spoon profile, hadn’t changed even on the super-fast Jeddah track. To adapt to the long straights of Saudi Arabia, the technical department led by Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto had developed a new mobile profile of the DRSsimply notched along the top edge to reduce its chord and resistance to the airflow.

The one in Baku therefore represents a real update. From now on, on low downforce tracks, the AMR23 will be able to take advantage of the new rear wing, much straighter in the main profile and overall with a minor chord. The support structure continues to be a single pylon along the lines of Red Bull, while a refinement in the upper geometry of the endplate vertical bulkhead can also be seen. The new wing helped the AMR23s recover a few km/h on the straight, although DRS problems in qualifying prevented them from fully capitalizing on the advantage.

New updates are coming

Net of straight-line progress, the road to Red Bull’s level remains long, with world champions remaining Aston Martin’s ultimate goal. The effectiveness of the RB19 DRS is not only due to the efficiency of the rear wing, but also to the interaction with the beam-wing and diffuser to reduce the load generated by the underbody. It is also surprising how the Silverstone team is still not very active on the development front at the start of the season, after being among the most prolific teams in terms of updates in 2022. The suspicion is that new modifications are brewing, probably expected for Miami where the three free practice sessions will allow the latest developments to be tested more calmly.