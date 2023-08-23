The leap in quality of Aston Martin

The most striking element at the beginning of this season has been the surprising growth of theAston Martin, seventh in the constructors’ standings last year and even temporarily in third position on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix, with a total of no less than six podium finishes (all by Fernando Alonso). Still, the evolution of the British team could add a new, significant chapter in the next few years, given the work in progress at the Silverstone site after the huge investments implemented by team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The wait for your own wind tunnel

Among these, one of the most important is related to the construction of a new wind tunnelwhich should be completed at end 2024. It will be precisely this intervention that will generate a turning point for the ambassador of the English team Pedro de la Rosamoreover Fernando Alonso’s teammate in both McLaren and Ferrari: “The most important tool is still missing – commented the 52-year-old Spaniard a DAZN – the wind tunnel is essential and almost finished, and I believe that it will be a ‘before and after’ for the future of Aston Martin. At the moment, our team is renting out the Mercedes wind tunnel, and until ours is ready we won’t be able to work on it. The wind tunnel is the most important thing for an F1 team, it is the element that gives downforce and efficiency, and we are now in the final phase of its construction”.

The benefits for Fallows

Words that are fully agreed by an expert in the field such as Dan FallowsToday Technical director of Aston Martin but with a great experience gained in Red Bull: “For us it is absolutely essential to have our own wind tunneland it’s a statement of intent from Aston Martin – he remarked – it shows that we are meeting deadlines for the future. Hopefully it will have an impact on the car by 2025. It will give us a lot of room for development programs that we didn’t have before. It is also much more practical from a logistical point of view moving the pieces across the factory rather than continuing to take them apart and take them to another wind tunnel. It will be a radical change for the team“.