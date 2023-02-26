The bet of Nando

That Fernando Alonso has guessed, for once, the horse to bet on? Hard to tell on February 26th, it’s definitely early. However, the first indications of the winter tests in Bahrain are at least encouraging for Aston Martin. The two-time world champion closed Thursday and Friday on the “virtual podium”, but of course they are tests and the times are only valid in a relative sense: in fact, what is most impressive is the race pace put on the track by the newborn of Silverstone. Of course, fuel loads (which applies to everyone) and work schedules must be evaluated, but even the rivals seem to be looking at the Aston Martin with fear. In fact, Toto Wolff even placed the British team as second force after the tests. Looking at Alonso’s times, what the Austrian team principal said finds at least a basis of support.

Alonso, yesterday’s times

The two-time world champion put on a very promising pace. This is the table of the times of the three long runs performed by the Asturian. Comparing them with those of the other teams is a dangerous operation, because we cannot know what the difference between the teams’ programs was, nor did the long runs take place with the same track conditions.

Alonso – C3 Alonso – C1 Alonso – C2 1:39.077 1:37,686 1:36,706 1:39.085 1:37,864 1:36,805 1:38,949 1:37,849 1:36,677 1:39.045 1:37,795 1:36,755 1:39.072 1:37,789 1:36,516 1:39.048 1:37,651 1:36,470 1:38,917 1:37,710 1:36,317 1:39.080 1:37,541 1:36,356 1:38,710 1:37,658 1:36,468 1:38,442 1:37,546 1:36,549 1:38,299 1:37,518 1:36,336 1:38.027 1:37,618 1:36,231 1:38.099 1:37,284 1:36.185 1:38.131 – 1:36.125 1:41,382 1:37,374 1:36,452 1:37,373 1:36,327 1:37.089 1:36,470 1:37,270 1:37.003 1:37.044 1:36,512 1:39,970

By way of example, it is worth noting that Carlos Sainz – on the same C3 tire and with a difference of a few minutes – obtained these times. From the eighth lap onwards the performances deteriorate, while those of Alonso even improve and increase. Sainz first loses four, then another two tenths, until he drops to 1:39, while Nando close to 1:37. Beyond the times, the almost non-existent degradation of performance is surprising.

Sainz – C3 1:38.050 1:38.059 1:38.104 1:38,865 1:38,479 1:38,248 1:38,246 1:38.614 1:38,833 1:38,977 1:39,237 1:39.163 1:38,974 1:39.179 1:39.077 1:39,273 1:42,307

Aston Martin, race pace data compared with Red Bull by Federico Albano

Alonso’s data also impressed our Federico Albano, who will publish his analysis of the tests today. What can they mean? It is unlikely that AMR23 could have made such a large leap from bottom to top, just as it is probable that the top teams have several tenths in their pocket. But the car seems to have been born very well, and combined with Alonso’s talent and perhaps a crazy race, the “green” fans can dream of something more than a points finish.

The complete racing sim of #Alonso today is something SCARY! Here it is compared with #Perez yesterday morning (obviously very different track conditions, but petrol is the same). Zero degradation, and times go down thanks to weight loss. #AstonMartin looks remarkable! #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/e6zxA9zsM1 — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) February 25, 2023