Aston Martin, six podiums by Alonso

Podiums are no longer enough for Aston Martin. Fernando’s thrust Alonso, both on the track but above all off the track, makes itself felt. The two-times world champion is imposing his winning mentality on the whole team and in the Canadian Grand Prix team radios the former Alpine “protested” against the track engineer’s request to make lift and coast: “Tell me when to stop putting my foot up, because I want to win“.

There are six podium finishes so far, and all by Alonso. An unthinkable result until a few months agobut the sensational change of pace imposed by AMR23 made everyone’s mouth water, starting with boss Lawrence Stroll, the first to want to win at least one grand prix this year.

When will we be able to see Alonso cross the finish line first? In the distant future, if Aston Martin doesn’t close the gap with Red Bull. But the progress of the Montreal race, with Alonso keeping pace better than Verstappen, and above all the updates in the pipeline mean that the Silverstone team breathes a climate of trust already for the next appointments.

The turning point at Silverstone?

According to what he reported Auto Motor und Sport, in the home Grand Prix scheduled for July 9, Aston Martin wants to make an important attack on Red Bull’s domination: the simulator data is promising and suggests that the AMR23 may soon be able to fight with the RB19. Maybe not yet on equal terms, but certainly with more arrows in the quiver against Max Verstappen. Furthermore, the changes to the fund introduced in Montreal gave the desired effect and should be resubmitted to Spielberg, also for a better understanding of the package, considering the much anticipated interruption of FP1 and the rain of FP3. Mercedes updates will also make their debut at Silverstone, announced today by team principal Toto Wolff.