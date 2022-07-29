In Formula 1, emotions also run very fast. And so, after a day of memories and emotion, we talk about Sebastian’s retirement Vettel also in a future key: specifically, who will take his place in Aston Martin? The options on the table are many. Four are the most authoritative candidates: Fernando AlonsoMick SchumacherNico Hülkenberg and Nyck de Vries, while Daniel Ricciardo remains in the background, who confirmed at the press conference of the Hungarian Grand Prix that he wants to stay with McLaren. He depended on Vettel, there would be no doubts: also for the friendship that binds him to the Haas driver, his ideal replacement would be Schumacher.

“I spoke to Lawrence on Wednesday (Stroll, owner of Aston Martin, ed.) and we had a quick chat about what the next step might be. I have my opinion on that, let’s say that I think all the best of Mick“Said the German in the Hungaroring paddock. “I admit I’m not very objective, I’m very attached to him, but I think he is a great driver, who learns quickly, while others stop and fail to progress. He has qualities, but he’s also very young and doesn’t have much experience. It is not up to me to decide, but to the team. If asked, I will give my opinion and will not back down“.

As for the other candidates, Hülkenberg enjoys the esteem of the patron Stroll, has already raced for the team (in the last two years he has raced four races with Aston Martin adding 10 points) and would further grow his son Lance, without this last risk of making a fool. Scenario towards which he would be much more likely to meet if Alonso were chosen, who has not yet renewed with the Alpine. The Spaniard wants to stay in Formula 1 until 2024 but the French team intends to definitively launch the Oscar Piastri. Do not underestimate de Vries, who would not be the first choice but is a protégé of Toto Wolff and Mercedes, which supplies the power units to Aston Martin.